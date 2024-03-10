Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] March 9 (ANI): The Sopore police recovered one Pistol, two pistol magazines, 18 live pistol rounds and one pistol pouch during a cordon and search operation in the Logripora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district, a press release from the police said.

The police received information through reliable sources regarding a possible hideout in the jurisdiction of Bomai police station in Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting swiftly, Sopore police along with Army 22 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 179 Batallion, launched an intense cordon and search operation in the Logripora area of Jammu and Kashmir.

During this operation, one hideout of terrorists was busted and arms and ammunition were recovered from the said hideout, the release said.

Police said that terrorists have used this hideout as a safe place to keep arms and ammunition to create a terrorist-induced incident thereby disturbing the peace in the valley.

In connection with this incident, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Bomai police station and an investigation has been set into motion, the release said. (ANI)

