Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): Srinagar Police have detained two individuals for unlawfully displaying foreign flags in the Balhama area during night hours, officials said on Monday. Authorities believe this was an attempt to disturb public peace and order.

Acting on credible inputs, including visual evidence indicating the installation of United States and Israel flags, Srinagar Police launched a prompt investigation using various techniques and ground-level verification, a release said.

During the course of the investigation, 6-7 suspects were identified and questioned. Sustained interrogation led to the confirmation of the involvement of three individuals.

Authorities have identified three individuals accused in a recent case, as per an official statement.

The accused are Mohsin Ali Dar, son of Ali Mohammad, resident of Balhama; Bilal Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Yousuf Dar, resident of Dar Mohalla, Balhama; and Amir Ali Dar, son of Manzoor Hussain, resident of Khazir Mohalla, Balhama.

Two of the accused have been detained, while strenuous efforts are underway to apprehend the third. The act is being seen as a deliberate attempt to provoke public sentiment, disturb communal harmony, and propagate anti-social narratives.

Legal action under the relevant provisions of law has been initiated.

Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining Peace and Public order in the district. (ANI)

