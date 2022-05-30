Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in Pulwama on Monday morning.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter started in the Gundipora area of the Pulwama district on Sunday evening in which two local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) were trapped.

Also Read | F2 Championship: India's Jehan Daruvala Secures Podium Finish in Monaco.

The operation is in progress. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)