Srinagar, April 21: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Pariswani area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

"Encounter has started at Pariswani area of Baramulla. Budgam Police and Army on job," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission Likely To Submit its Report To Government By April End.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

