Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): A controlled blast was carried out by the authorities to clear large boulders blocking parts of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) on Wednesday. The boulders were blasted at three locations to facilitate the widening of the road and ease traffic congestion.

Divisional Transportation Inspector Vinay Gupta confirmed that the National Highway Company conducted these blasts to remove three large boulders on National Highway 44, thereby increasing traffic speed.

"This blast was carried out in the stretch between Jakhani and Sharika temple on National Highway 44. Three big boulders had to be removed from the road. The National Highway company has blasted boulders at three places... This will increase traffic speed, and there is a possibility that it will be run on a double lane," Vinay Gupta said.

Speaking on the traffic management, he further urged people to follow the traffic advice to avoid any traffic jams. "If people follow the traffic rules, no congestion will take place on the road."

Meanwhile, the Dhar road in Udhampur's Dudar Nullah was blocked in August after massive boulders slid down the mountains.

Speaking to ANI, a local stated that the fallen boulders had affected the moving vehicles.

"The route is blocked in Dudhar Nallah at Dhar Road..There are big rocks here. People are very upset. It happened in the morning...This has been happening all monsoon...People are trying to cross this road to reach Udhampur. A bus is trying to help the stranded people reach their...People are trying to get to the bus," the local told ANI. (ANI)

