Poonch, December 26: A fire broke out at a three-storey shop at the main market in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. Further, according to officials, the footwear store was gutted entirely in the blaze. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Houses and Furniture Factory in Baramulla Area (Watch Video).

Three-Storey Shop Fire in Poonch

#WATCH | J&K: A triple-story shoe shop in Poonch's main market gutted in fire. Fire tenders were present at the spot. Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/KsymUM1rov — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

Upon receiving word of the incident, fire tenders arrived at the scene and launched a dousing operation. The blaze had been brought under control at the time of filing this report. Jammu and Kashmir Fire Video: Several Houses Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts in Chanjmullah Village.

A video clip of the blame showed leaping flames from the building along with thick plumes of smoke. Officials said they were still in the process of ascertaining the exact cause of the fire. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)