A massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir today, December 12. As per news agency ANI, several houses were gutted after a massive blaze erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Chanjmullah village. A 30-second video clip of the blaze shows several houses being engulfed in flames after fire breaks out in Chanjmullah village. While the cause of the fire is unknown, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Several Houses and Furniture Factory in Baramulla Area (Watch Video).

Houses Catch Fire in Jammu and Kashmir

VIDEO | Several houses gutted in fire in Chanjmullah village in Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/3TbYKUK1I5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)