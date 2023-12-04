A massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla area on Sunday night, December 3. As per news agency ANI, the blaze engulfed several houses and a furniture factory at Kanli Bagh Baba Reshi road in Baramulla. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted. Fire tenders, along with the police and Army 46 RR, immediately reached the spot and doused the fire. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Six Shops Gutted in Handwara Sabzi Mandi Blaze in Kupwara (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out in Baramulla

#WATCH | J&K: A massive fire engulfed several houses and a furniture factory at Kanli Bagh Baba Reshi road in Baramulla, late last night. Fire tenders along with Police and Army 46 RR immediately reached the spot and doused the fire. pic.twitter.com/GUJU660q0Y — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

