Kurukshetra, May 23 (PTI) Jagdish Singh Jhinda was unanimously elected as the president of the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (HSGMC) in a meeting held in Kurukshetra on Friday.

The decision was taken by 49 members which included 40 elected and nine co-opted. On this occasion, the body's executive was also formed.

Jhinda will be the head of the committee four months after elections to the HSGMC were held in January. In those elections, Jhinda had won from the Assandh ward.

In addition to Jhinda, Gurmeet Singh Mitta was chosen as senior vice-president, Harjeet Singh general secretary, Gurbir Singh vice-president and Balwinder Singh Bhinder joint secretary.

