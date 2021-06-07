Shimla, Jun 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing free vaccine to all states for inoculation of all above the age of 18.

In separate statements issued here, they said the move will would go a long way in ensuring vaccination to the people of the country above 18 years of age.

They also thanked Modi for his decision of extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna till November for providing free ration to 80 crore people in the country.

Prime Minister Modi Monday announced the Central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

He also announced the government will distribute free foodgrains to around 80 crore people till Diwali under the PMGKAY.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)