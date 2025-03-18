Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Around 700 hardcore and suspected criminals have been detained and are currently being interrogated by Jaipur Police after the launch of a city-wide crackdown on Tuesday morning.

City Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that the Jaipur Police initiated the campaign to apprehend active criminals across all police station areas of the Commissionerate and action will be taken against them as per law.

Also Read | Bengaluru Job Crisis: Bangalore To Witness Massive Layoffs in IT Industry Due to AI and Automation in Coming Months, Job Cuts To Cripple Housing Market, Says Report.

Under this campaign, approximately 250 criminals were detained in District East and 250 in District West. Additionally, around 136 suspected criminals were detained in South District, and about 73 in North District, all of whom are undergoing further questioning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)