New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Congress has demanded that the central government convene an all-party meeting to discuss the proposed amendment to the Women's Reservation Act and asserted that it should stop "divide and rule politics".

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called for a meeting and urged them to discuss whatever proposal they have.

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"Congress has told the government to call an All-Party meeting and discuss whatever proposal it has. It should stop divide and rule politics," Ramesh, General Secretary in charge of Communications, told ANI.

Ramesh's remarks come ahead of the introduction of the Women's Reservation Act amendment in Parliament, which aims to increase political representation for women in legislative bodies.

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The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, introduces a historic 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha.

The legislation rotationally reserves one-third of all seats for women in the Lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and in all State Legislative Assemblies, including the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, thus institutionalising representation of women in politics at the highest levels of public decision-making.

The act was enacted in September 2023, which sought to enhance women's participation in politics and included specific quotas for SC/ST women within the reserved seats.

The Parliament passed the act, marking a historic milestone in its national journey to foster equitable representation of women in public life at all levels of the federal structure.

Meanwhile, proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till Monday amid continued uproar by Opposition MPs over the reported shortage of LPG cylinders across the country.

Opposition members raised concerns about an alleged shortage of LPG cylinders in several parts of the country and criticised the government's claim that there was no supply crisis. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)