New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met a delegation of members of the European Parliament and discussed issues such as geopolitical convergence, supply chain security and digital sensitivities.

"Glad to meet with Members of European Parliament on a visit to India. A useful discussion on geopolitical convergence, supply chain security, digital sensitivities, AI and maritime security," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

Also Read | Telecommunications Bill 2023: Illegal Phone Tapping To Invite Three Years in Jail, Rs Two Crore Fine or Both.

The external affairs minister also held an interaction with a Sri Lankan Parliamentary delegation.

"A good interaction with the Sri Lankan Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana. Appreciate the warm sentiments expressed about India's support to Sri Lanka in its economic recovery," Jaishankar said.

Also Read | Halal Meat Row: Eat Jhatka Meat To Make Sanatan Dharma More Strong, Says Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Watch Video).

"Discussed further deepening of our cooperation in various sectors, including investments, tourism, projects and people to people exchanges," he said.

Separately, Jaishankar also held talks with Foreign Minister of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari.

"Delighted to welcome FM @shegunbakar of Benin today. Discussed growing our political, economic and development partnership," the external affairs minister said.

"Spoke about collaboration in agriculture, education, textiles and defence Exchanged views on global issues and UN reform," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)