New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pay homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Jayanti. His vision of a strong and united India is taking steady shape. He also remains an inspiration for good governance."

"On #RashtriyaEktaDivas, we reaffirm our commitment to realize his dreams," he added.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat's Nadiad, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India. He passed away on December 15, 1950.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada.

The 'Statue of Unity', dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated here by PM Modi on October 31, 2018.

The Prime Minister administered the oath of unity to the gathering at a function in Ekta Nagar (City of Unity), earlier known as Kevadia in Narmada district.

On the 148th birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man', Prime Minister Modi witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) parade, comprising marching contingents from the Border Security Force and the state police force.

Remembering the country's former Deputy Prime Minister on his birth anniversary, PM Modi earlier in the day said that the country is forever indebted to his service.

"On the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, we remember his indomitable spirit, visionary statesmanship and the extraordinary dedication with which he shaped the destiny of our nation. His commitment to national integration continues to guide us. We are forever indebted to his service," PM Modi said in a post on the social media platform, X.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off 'Run For Unity' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the national capital. (ANI)

