New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he was 'privileged' to present the first copy of his book 'The India Way' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Privileged to present the first copy of my book 'The India Way' to PM @narendramodi. Thank him for his inspiration and encouragement," EAM tweeted along with a picture where he is seen presenting the book to PM Modi.

Last month, the EAM had tweeted a picture of book's cover and said: "A two-year project finally concluded. Thank all those who made it possible."

On Tuesday, the Minister said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Vietnam ensures peace, security and prosperity in the India-Pacific region.

"Concluded the 17th India-Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting. Thank Deputy PM and FM @FMPhamBinhMinh for co-chairing. Our comprehensive strategic partnership keeps growing. Ensures peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted after the end of 17th India-Vietnam Joint Commission meeting. (ANI)

