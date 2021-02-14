Guwahati, Feb 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki arrived here on Sunday evening for reviewing Indo-Japanese projects being implemented in Assam.

The duo were received at the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chadramohan Patowary.

Jaishankar and the Ambassador are scheduled to review on Monday the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) assisted works in the state which include a water supply and sewerage projects in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also scheduled to attend the review meeting, an official spokesperson said.

The external affairs minister will address the media Monday afternoon before departing in the evening.

