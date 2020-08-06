New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday presented a copy of the report on measures to achieve water security to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Shekhawat also briefed the vice president on the progress of various initiatives of the ministry, especially those related to piped water supply, an official statement said.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Meets 13-Year-Old Rape Survivor at AIIMS, Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Her Family.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is providing 90 per cent funds to Himalayan and northeastern states and 50 per cent funds to other states to take up rural drinking water supply projects.

Apart from regular budgetary allocation, the ministry plans to utilise 15th Finance Commission grants to rural bodies for providing drinking water to the rural households, the statement said.

Also Read | Manoj Sinha, New Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Arrives at Srinagar Airport: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)