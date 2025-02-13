New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Following a protest by students at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday against a disciplinary action taken against two students, the university issued a statement on Thursday, noting that the administration had evicted the protesting students from the campus earlier this morning and had called for police intervention to maintain law and order.

The disciplinary action was issued against the two students for allegedly organising a demonstration last year.

"Taking preventive measures, this morning, the university administration and the Proctorial team removed the students from the site of the protest, and they have been evicted from the campus. The police have been requested to maintain law and order situation," the statement read.

According to the statement by JMI, a group of students gathered unlawfully in the academic block, disturbing classes and blocking access to the Central Library since Monday evening. The protest took place just before the mid-semester exams were set to begin.

The university reported that the protestors vandalised university property, including the central canteen, and damaged the gate of the security advisor. The administration stated that these actions led to the decision to take preventive measures to ensure the normal conduct of academic activities.

"A handful of students called for a protest, unlawfully gathering in the academic block since the evening of 10 Feb 2025. Since then, they have not only disturbed the peaceful conduct of classes in the academic block of the university but also prevented other students from accessing the Central Library, attending classes at a time when mid-semester exams are about to begin at JMI campus," the statement read.

"This handful of students have in the last two days vandalised university property, including the central canteen and also broken the gate of the security advisor, forcing the JMI administration to take action. They have violated other university rules and were found carrying objectionable contraband items. The university administration taking a strong view of the damage to university property and defacement of the wall and the obstruction of the classes, has taken preventive measures so that the university continues to conduct classes and other academic activities as normal," it added.

The university further stated that despite offering to discuss the students' demands through a committee, the protestors refused to engage with the administration, including the supervisor, head, and Dean.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened outside the JMI following the protest. (ANI)

