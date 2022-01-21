New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday decided to name its internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) after one of its professors, who died due to Covid during the second wave of the pandemic.

In a meeting, the varsity's executive council (EC) approved that the cell be named after Prof. Shafique Ahmad Ansari.

The EC also approved the appointment of Prof. Mehtab Alam, Department of Civil Engineering, as the pro-vice chancellor with effect from January 23, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) said in a statement.

"The EC resolved to approve that the present Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) will be named after Late Prof. Shafique Ahmad Ansari, the then Hony. Director, IQAC for his outstanding contribution to the cell. He died due to Covid during the second wave of the pandemic," it said.

Earlier, the university's vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar had said that the IQAC was constituted for the NAAC team visit.

The university was ranked A++ in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) review last month.

The grading provided by the NAAC is crucial for funds and grants allotted to a university by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

JMI got a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.61. The CGPA for A++ accreditation is between 3.51 to 4.

The statement said that the EC resolved to adopt the qualifications for appointment and promotions of teachers in Jamia Schools on the pattern of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

The EC also resolved to adopt the revised minimum wages rates for different categories of staff in the university, it said.

The appointment of Dr Nazim Husain Al-Jafri as Professor in the Department of History and Culture of the university, was also approved, the statement said.

