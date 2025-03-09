Jammu, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): Ahead of the final match between India and New Zealand, CRPF Jawans in Jammu expressed their excitement and support for the Indian cricket team as they celebrated India's victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

CRPF SI/GD Kartar Singh voiced his optimism, saying, "India is continuously winning all the matches... We are about to defeat New Zealand and win the trophy... We are playing the dhol and singing songs ahead of the match to support Team India fully."

Meanwhile, Indian cricket team supporters performed a havan in Kolkata on Sunday, praying for the team's victory in the final clash against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Supporters are performing a havan with photos of Indian cricket stars, including captain Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Virat Kohli, along with an Indian flag.

As part of the ceremony, a bat, cricket helmet, and gloves are placed in front of the havan.

Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday, seeking to register one more ICC trophy.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the high-voltage final.

The two sides last met in a Champions Trophy final at Nairobi in the 2000 final. Chris Cairns hammered an unbeaten century to chase India's modest 265-run target and lift the coveted accolade.

Twenty-five years have passed, and a lot has changed in how both sides have dominated the ICC tournaments. India shared the title with Sri Lanka in 2002 and a decade later secured the title under 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni.

On the other hand, Kiwis have appeared on the hunting ground but returned empty-handed on every occasion. After 25 years, the Blackcaps stand just one victory away from ending their ICC trophy drought.

The pitch offers plenty for bowlers, particularly spinners, who loom large in both lineups for the big contest.

The recent form of Team India is that they have been faultless all Champions Trophy, having claimed all four contests in Dubai with relative ease. India topped Group A, completing it with a win over their final rivals, New Zealand, before launching into the knockout phase. Their team is the full package--quality strokemakers, damaging closers, great opening bowlers and a bullpen of spin options. India will be hard to beat.

While New Zealand, the Kiwis' run to the final has also been impressive and noteworthy. Outside of that loss to India, they haven't put a foot wrong in the tournament and their victory over South Africa was a strong semi-finals statement. The experience of already playing against India on the well-publicized Dubai wicket will hold them in good stead to be even better prepared for this follow-up contest. (ANI)

