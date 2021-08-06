Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 144 fresh cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the infection tally to 3,22,286 while the death toll remained at 4,386 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 50 were from the Jammu division and 94 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 33 cases followed by 15 each in Jammu and Doda districts.

The number of active cases rose slightly to 1,404 in the Union Territory, while 3,16,496 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic was 4,386 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 37 confirmed cases of black fungus in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

