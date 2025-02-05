Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): In a major success for counter-terror operations, security forces successfully recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Rampur Sector of Baramulla, officials reported on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of concealed weapons, a search operation was launched on February 3 in the Anganpathri area.

On February 5, at approximately 1:10 pm, the security teams discovered the arms cache hidden inside a hollow pine tree in a densely forested region. The weapons were wrapped in a blanket and carefully concealed to avoid detection.

The recovered items include 3 AK-47 Rifles, 11 magazines, 292 bullets, an Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher, 9 UBGL Grenades and two Hand Grenades.

Following the recovery, a case has been registered under FIR Boniyar at the Police Station Boniyar, and further investigations are underway to trace the origins of the cache and any potential links to terrorist networks operating in the region. (ANI)

