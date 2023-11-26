Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said the people of Jammu are "deeply" disappointed with the BJP and the Lt Governor-led administration post the abrogation of Article 370.

The former minister also expressed concern over the emerging security situation in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch owing to increased terrorist activities.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Be in 'Very Poor' Category in National Capital (Watch Video).

"Jammu is deeply disappointed with the present dispensation and the BJP in particular as they have failed to deliver what was promised after the abrogation of Article 370," Bukhari said, addressing a one-day party convention at Ratnu Chak here.

He said the BJP had described Article 370 as a “stumbling block” in the development of Jammu and Kashmir and assured the people that its abrogation would pave the way for massive investment for wider industrial growth and employment generation.

Also Read | Iran Hangs 17-Year-Old for Murder, Sparks Uproar Among Human Rights Groups.

"Nothing like this has happened till date," he said, citing the alleged underdevelopment and disappointment among the people especially because outsiders have "grabbed" the resources and trades in Jammu.

He said the local population feels cheated because the liquor and contractor mafia from outside are actively working with the support of government officials.

"These officials have also been imported to Jammu and Kashmir even as they do not know the ground reality, and these officers have no connect with the population and have become infamous for their actions that are completely anti-people," he said, referring to the anti-encroachment drives, alleged rise in the number of liquor shops and exploitation of natural resources.

He said Jammu and Kashmir never witnessed such a situation in the past where the local population was completely sidelined and outsiders were encouraged in government as well as the private sector.

"There is no accountability for government officials. This is happening because there is no elected government and the assembly elections are not being declared in J&K," he said.

The Apni party leader reiterated the demand for immediate restoration of the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and the declaration of assembly elections to provide an opportunity for the people to elect their own government.

He appreciated the local population living along the International Border and Line of Control for "bravely" facing the enemies and helping the defence forces in protecting the nation's internal security.

As a mark of respect, Bukhari offered heartfelt tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks during the convention.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)