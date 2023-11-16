Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar reached the Doda hospital on Thursday and met with the individuals who sustained injuries in a bus accident in Doda district.

A bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Wednesday. The bus, carrying 55 passengers, skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill.

Speaking to the media personnel at Doda hospital, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said, "39 people have died till now in the accident. All efforts were made to rescue people at that time. I visited Doda Hospital over here where 11 injured people have been admitted, of which one is in ICU and others are in the general ward."

"All of them (injured individuals) are in a stable situation and out of danger. The district administration, DC (Deputy Commissioner) and SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) are all present here (at the hospital) and are helping out," said Ramesh Kumar.

He further mentioned that authorities are trying to establish contact with relatives and concerned district authorities of the injured people who had come from outside.

The Jammu Divisional Commissioner also informed that contact was established with the relatives of the deceased individuals as well and the body was sent to the concerned relatives after that.

On being asked about the reason behind the accident, Ramesh Kumar said, "An inquiry committee has been formed that includes officials from the motor vehicle department, PWD, and traffic police. The committee will visit the spot and officials from the traffic department and motor vehicle department visited today as well. Whatever the inquiry report will reveal will be shared."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Doda bus accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident.

Additionally, he also approved an amount of Rs 1 lakh for the injured individuals and assured all possible assistance to the affected families. (ANI)

