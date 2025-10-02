Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): The district administration of Ramban conducted a water borne disease campaign in the Ramban area of Jammu Kashmir. Chief Medical Officer Kamal Zadoo told ANI that due to heavy rain landslides recently water borne diseases were prevalent.

"To tackle this issue medical department started work and prevent post flood epidemic like hepatitis case, eye conjunctivitis and skin disease infection that increase after flood situation.," he said

Also Read | TCS Layoffs: Tata Consultancy Services Offers Severance Packages up to Two Years' Pay Amid Workforce Restructuring; Check Details.

The Health Department Ramban has joined hands with District Administration and organised 113 camps within a short period of 15-20 days."

"We reached hard camps areas and prevented post flood epidemic and gave necessary advisory related water borne disease," said Zadoo.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge Thanks PM Narendra Modi After He Wishes Congress Chief 'Speedy Recovery' Following Pacemaker Surgery.

Health Officials were also given all the necessary direction to people related to water borne disease. The most important initiative was awareness regarding boiling drinking water and regularly washing hands wash. Health officials said that the immunization program will continue as per schedule.

Engineer Shashi Sharma told ANI that it was a challenging time in April due to the Cloud burst in Ramban areas.

"To avoid water borne disease problem we took initiative to educate people. We are running this campaign so that people get clean drinking water. In addition to that we have given field testing kit to ASHA workers to check cases. We directed all Asha workers to check cases to run campaign regarding clean water," he said

"Health Officials also conducted test in schools and Gram panchayats. They used bleaching powder to clean drinking water and alum to eliminate Turbidity in water. Earlier in August, the Health Administration directed to conduct test on 13 parameters like EH, PH, TDS turbidity fluoride calcium chloride iron Sulphate or Manganese etc. During this campaign we used publicity vans in all subdivisions of Ramban. Last year We were given target of 9000 test but we completed 10000 test. Till date we have completed 4900 sample testing of water," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)