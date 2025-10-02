Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly offering severance packages to long-serving employees, with up to two years’ pay amid workforce restructuring.. Eligible employees may receive three months’ notice followed by a severance package from six months to two years’ salary, depending on the employees tenure.

As per a report of Moneycontrol, TCS is providing severance packages of up to two years’ salary for its long-serving employees, with the minimum package starting at six months. As per reports, the restructuring mainly targets staff whose skills have become "redundant" or who have not upgraded their expertise. TCS said, "In keeping with the values of our company, those affected by our recent initiative to realign skills have been provided care and support as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances." TCS Job Cuts: NITES Alleges Tata Consultancy Services Forced Nearly 2,500 Employees in Pune To Resign.

The development comes as the IT giant restructures its workforce in response to changing client demands, increased automation, and efforts to enhance agility. In July, TCS have planned to lay off about 2 percent of its staff, which is around 12,000 employees, over the coming year. Employees who have reportedly remained unassigned or on the bench for more than eight months without being placed in a suitable role are being offered a package, which includes notice period pay equal to three month’s salary.

Eligible Employees for TCS Severance Pay

The minimum severance package in this category is reportedly six months. Bench employees unassigned for over 8 months with 10–15 years of service are reportedly eligible for around 1.5 years of severance pay. For employees with more than 15 years of service, the company is reportedly offering career transition support through outplacement services, covering agency fees for three months and, in some cases, longer for junior associates. Google Layoffs: Tech Giants Lays Off Employees From Design-Related Roles in Cloud Unit, Job Cuts Affect Over 100 Staff Amid Focus on AI and Cost-Cutting.

In select situations, the company provides access to mental health support or therapists via its “TCS Cares” program. Employees with more than 15 years of service, whose skills are considered redundant, are reportedly eligible for severance of up to two year's pay. The company is reportedly offering early retirement options to employees approaching retirement, providing full retirement benefits, including insurance. Additionally, they are said to receive an extra severance package ranging from six months to two year's pay, based on their tenure of service.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2025 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).