Jammu, Feb 29 (PTI) Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Dinkar Gupta on Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain here and discussed terror related activities including a new network of national security adversaries in the Union territory.

Accompanied by NIA Inspector General Vijay Sakhare and Deputy Inspector General Amit Kumar, Gupta visited the police headquarters here and the officers deliberated upon updates on ongoing investigation of terror crime cases and action plans to take them to logical conclusion, a police spokesman said.

He said Additional Director General of Police (Police Headquarters) M K Sinha, ADGP (Armed and Law and Order) Vijay Kumar, IGP B S Tuti, DIG of State Investigation Agency Ajeet Singh Salaria and SSP of NIA, Jammu Sandeep Choudhary were also present during the interaction.

The spokesman said the officers also exchanged ideas and insights regarding terrorism, terrorist-separatist ecosystem and new network of the national security adversaries in J&K to sustain the dwindling edifice of Pakistan sponsored anti-India campaign.

The officers decided in the meeting that in pursuit of curbing terrorism, sharing of information and expertise plays an important role and therefore worked out plans to improve upon existing levels of cooperation, he said.

The spokesman said coordination in matters of training, following court cases and deputation of personnel were also discussed.

