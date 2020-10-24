Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): Jammu Police has busted an international drug and narcotics network and arrested seven persons.

"Two-three months back 12 kg heroin was recovered in Rajouri and three kg in Mendhar yesterday. On the intervening night of September 19-20, 62 kg heroin and two pistols were seized by BSF near Arnia. It was a blind case but Jammu Police busted this international network and arrested seven people," Mukesh Singh, Inspector General, Jammu Zone told reporters here.

"This network has three India based parts and one international part - based out of Pakistan and Dubai," he said.

Singh said that the two of the seven accused were earlier involved in terrorism cases. (ANI)

