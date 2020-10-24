New Delhi, October 24: It is still not clear whether Juloos-e-Mohammadi will take place this year due to COVID-19 Pandemic. Authorities have not yet taken any decision on the matter. Juloos-e-Mohammadi is scheduled on October 30. Juloos-e-Mohammadi is procession taken on the 12day of the Islamic month Rabi ul Awal to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

A day before the procession, Jashan-e-Chiraaga is done. Home and localities are decorated. Meanwhile, in Kanpur, the authorised Islamic organisation Nagar Jamiyat Ulma is busy in making preparations for the procession. District authorities have reportedly called a meeting on October 26 to take the decision on the matter. The procession generally starts from Parade Ground.

In Maharashtra, a Muslim delegation met state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to seek permission for Eid-e- Milad procession. Earlier this week, in his address to the nation, asked the citizens to strictly follow all the precautions and guidelines against COVID-19 during the festive season.

Rabi ul-Awal is the third month in the Islamic calendar which is quite an auspicious time for Muslims. It is believed that Prophet Mohammed was born during Rabi Ul Awwal. The birth date of Prophet Mohammed is 12th Rabi Ul Awal. Prophet Mohammed's birthday is also known as Eid-e-Mild or Eid Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid.

