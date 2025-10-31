Mokama, October 30: A Jan Suraaj Party worker was shot dead on Thursday following a clash between two groups during election campaigning in Bihar's Mokama area, police said. The deceased is identified as Dularchand Yadav, who was in the convoy when incident happened. According to Abhishek Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Barh-2, the firing broke out when the convoys of two parties crossed paths and an altercation ensued.

"Police received information that the convoys of two parties were crossing each other when one party fired at the other over some issue and also tried to run them over. FIR will be registered and further action will be taken. FSL has been informed. Proper investigation will be done here and further action will be taken," Singh told reporters. Prashant Kishor Alleges ‘3 Jan Suraaj Candidates Forced To Withdraw Nominations’; Vows To Defeat BJP in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

The police said that a proper investigation would be conducted in the case, and further action would be taken. Reacting to the incident, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the killing and called for an end to election-time violence.

"There's no need for violence during elections. We've never been in favour of violence. The code of conduct is in place right now, yet some people are roaming around with guns and bullets," he said. Targeting the ruling NDA government in Bihar, Yadav added, "Dularchand Yadav was murdered in Mokama. People of what nature have taken over Bihar?... The Prime Minister should open his eyes and see the frustration of the people. Those roaming around with guns even during the code of conduct are being protected by the administration... These people are afraid of defeat, but the people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply." Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor Led-Jan Suraaj Announces Second List of 65 Candidates.

In a post on X, Tejashwi Yadav accused the National Democratic Alliance's government, saying that in the NDA's great jungle rule, which nurtures those in power with hardened criminals and talked of killing journalists. "There is no place for violence in democracy. In a democracy, battles are fought over issues of ideology and public interest. Not through bombings and shootings! In the NDA's great jungle rule, which nurtures those in power with hardened criminals, they are wreaking havoc outside. Today in Bihar, a sub-inspector, Anirudh Paswan, has been brutally murdered. In Mokama, notorious for crime, power-protected thugs have killed a social worker, Dularchand Yadav," Yadav wrote.

"The NDA candidates' anger toward journalists, talk of killing journalists, and the earlier recovery of an AK-47--the culmination of all this is visible today. Prime Minister ji, who resorts to empty rhetoric out of fear of real issues, cannot see his own goon rule and great jungle rule from just 35 minutes ago. The Prime Minister is disgracing and devastating Bihar by protecting the great jungle rule in Bihar and giving tickets to its nurturers and enforcers. The people of Bihar will retaliate; from the soil of Bihar, they will uproot your mindset, your protection of crime, and your double-engine government," he further wrote. Further investigation is underway.

