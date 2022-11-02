Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Jaunsar tribe artists from Uttarakhand presented stunning folk tales based on Mahabharata stories on the second day of ongoing national tribal dance festival in Chhattisagarh's Raipur on Wednesday.

The three-day dance festival began in Raipur on Tuesday.

Folk artists from Uttrakhand performed by Jaunsar tribe presented folk tales based on the stories of Mahabharata era.

Jaunsar tribe is deeply associated with the stories of Mahabharata and considers the Pandavas as their role models. They display the legends of the Pandavas through folklore and Harul dance. The specialty of the dance is the instrument called Ramtula, which makes the folk dance even more melodious.

In Harul dance by Jaunsar caste, a person sitting on an elephant swings the axe-like weapon with his hands and sprinkles flowers and rice on masses symbolising prosperity.

In this, heroic deeds are also performed through heroic actions. In its presentation, a folk artist from Uttarakhand prepared tea by setting a kettle on his head and setting it on fire. The spectators were amazed to see this scene. The artists also performed 'Harul dance' in which earthen lamps were lit like the ritual during Deepawali.

Besides, tribal artists from various other states including Madhaya Pradesh, Maharasthra, Nagaland and Andhra Pradesh presented their culture and folklore through their performances today.

The first session today began with 'Gendi dance' from Madhya Pradesh. In this dance form, dancers created human pyramids and showcased amazing balancing skill by climbing on top of one another.

Next performance was followed by the Songi Mask dance of Maharashtra which is a unique example of India's rich folk dance-music tradition. This mask dance is performed in Maharashtra on the full moon day of Chaitra month along with the worship of the goddess. In this dance, two artists dance in the form of Narasimha. This festival is celebrated after Holi in Maharashtra.

Songi mask dance is performed with small sticks in hand.

The dancers dance wearing masks of Kaal Bhairav and Betal. This dance symbolizes the victory of truth. Dhol, Pavri and Sambal instruments are mainly used in this dance. Pavri players wear a green robe and tie peacock feathers on their heads.

Folk artists of Sangli, Maharashtra performed Dhangari Gaja folk dance, depicting the process of pleasing Goddess Parvati when she gets angry.

The main attraction of this traditional dance is a procession with beautifully decorated flag-umbrellas in hands of the dancers. Folk artists of Sangli have been performing this dance since generations. The special thing is that it includes everyone from small children to the elderly. The conversation of lord Shiva and Parvati and many folklores related to it are prevalent in folk life, on the basis of which there is a tradition of performing this beautiful Dhangari Gaja dance in Sangli.

Dhimsa dance was performed by tribes from Andhra Pradesh. Men and women of any age participate in it, but it has been observed that it is performed by only 15-20 girls in groups. This dance is performed on the occasion of marriage and it is also a tradition to perform it on Dussehra and other ceremonial occasions. The dancing girls wear bright green, red, pink and yellow saris and wear garlands around their necks for makeup.

Artists from Nagaland performed "Maku Himisi", a bravery dance based on bravery performance after winning the battle. The artists danced with sword and spear. In the attractive costumes of women men, the beats of the instruments used in the dance and the echo of music are heard far away. Male dancers wear cap hats similar to those of Roman soldiers. (ANI)

