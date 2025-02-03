Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that his recent four-day visit to Japan was aimed at building partnerships ahead of the state's Global Investors Summit, set for February 24-25.

During his visit, several Japanese companies expressed a keen interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh.

"To build ties between Japan and Madhya Pradesh, for the development of Madhya Pradesh along with the country, under the leadership of PM Modi, we are organizing a global summit on February 24-25. Ahead of that, I visited Japan, and several companies from various sectors showed their interest in making investments in the state," CM Yadav told the media on Sunday.

He also emphasized the strong connection between India and Japan, noting that the ties between the two nations have been robust since ancient times.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Yadav returned to India after his four-day trip to Japan.

Taking to social media platform X, he expressed that the visit was "extremely pleasant and successful."

"This Japan visit will create new dimensions of investment in Madhya Pradesh and the relations between the two countries will become stronger with the participation of Japan as a partner country in the 'Global Investors Summit' to be held in Bhopal in February," he wrote in a post.

During his visit, CM Yadav attended a session in Osaka on Thursday, where he invited industrialists to take part in the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal.

During the session, he received a "good response" from Japanese investors, along with investment offers.

CM Mohan Yadav, after his visit, said that he was "overwhelmed" by the warmth and affection shown by the hotel staff as departs from the Imperial Hotel in Japan's Osaka.

He noted that this affinity demonstrates prosperous ties between India and Japan.

He shared the video on X, where the hotel staff stood in queue and clapped for him as he left the hotel. In response, CM Mohan Yadav folded hands and thanked them.

While sharing the video on X, he wrote, "An amazing, unforgettable and soulful moment. Today while leaving the Imperial Hotel in Osaka, I am overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the hotel staff. This affinity showcases prosperous ties between India and Japan." (ANI)

