Ayodhya, Februry 3: The Chief priest of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das, has been hospitalised following a sudden deterioration in health, sources said on Sunday. It has been learned that his condition is serious as he has been experiencing difficulty in breathing. Following difficulty in breathing, Das was immediately admitted to the Shri Ram Hospital, from where he was first referred to the Trauma Centre and then to the Lucknow PGI for better treatment.

Pradeep Das, the assistant priest of Ram temple, had also given information about Satyendra Das's health. Arun Kumar Singh, a doctor at the Neuro Centre, Ayodhya City, said: "The condition of Satyendra Das is critical. A CT scan revealed that he had suffered a brain haemorrhage and it was spread in several parts of the brain." Singh said that the hospital has referred him to Lucknow PGI so that he can get better medical facilities there. Ram Mandir Consecration: Priest Swami Sunil Das Performs 'Acharyavarnam' Ritual of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das (Watch Video).

There is huge concern among the Ram temple administration in Ayodhya and the devotees of Acharya Satyendra Das who offered prayers in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex praying for his recovery. Acharya Satyendra Das's condition is stable and he has been kept under observation by the doctors. Acharya Satyendra Das was appointed as the chief priest right from the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple and has been actively involved in the worship activities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

On October 15, 2024, Acharya Satyendra Das, the 84-year-old Chief Priest of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, was admitted to a hospital due to neurological problems, as per officials. However, medical authorities have confirmed that his condition remains stable. 'Lord Ram Was Non-Vegetarian' Remark Row: Ram Temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Refutes NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad's Statement, Calls Them False.

"Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of Ayodhya's Shri Ram temple, has been admitted in a private room in the Neurology Ward of SGPGI under the supervision of Dr. Prakash Chandra Pandey," Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Director RK Dhiman said. Acharya Satyendra Das has been a resident of Ayodhya since childhood. He has been associated with the Ram Lalla temple for nearly 32 years, having started his worship there before the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2025 07:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).