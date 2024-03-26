Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 26 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims to solve the crisis regarding water in the state.

Earlier in the day, he announced his candidature from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, representing the NDA.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said, "The purpose of the JDS-BJP alliance is to solve the irrigation problems of the state. It is to solve the water problem of our state by ensuring that there is no injustice to the neighbouring states."

Bengaluru has been reeling under a severe water crisis for over a month now. Reportedly, the struggle for drinking water continues for the residents of the city. The depletion of groundwater and drying up of more than 3,000 borewells in the capital city of Karnataka have made it difficult for the people.

The former CM targeted the ruling Congress party in the state over the irrigation problems.

"The Congress government was in power at the centre and in the state for around 45 years. Still, why has Congress not responded to Karnataka's irrigation problems?," he said.

"Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has consistently fought on the issue of the Cauvery river water dispute. Deve Gowda played a big role in providing irrigation systems to the state. But today's Congress leaders are making statements against BJP MPs in the state," Kumaraswamy added.

He further asserted confidence in the NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

"NDA will win this election and once again, Narendra Modi will become the prime minister," he said.

On Congress' alliance partner, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, promising to stall the construction of the Mekedatu Dam project, Kumaraswamy said, "DMK's manifesto about Mekedatu is childish. This is a gimmick. We have the confidence to convince the centre and other institutions to get permissions legally without giving any problems to TN farmers."

"From the last 77 years, several governments have ignored our requests. We have the confidence to convince the PM to get all our requests that were neglected," he added.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

