Pune, March 2024: Maharashtra's Pune joins Bengaluru in grappling with a severe water crisis as the city's borewells and groundwater levels plummet. With summer's onset, residents struggle to meet daily water needs despite initiatives like rainwater harvesting.

Local housing societies are feeling the pinch, with borewells failing to provide previously adequate water supplies. In conversation with the Times of India, Nirmala Thormote, vice-president of a local civic group, reported a drastic reduction in borewell output, from two tankers to barely one per day. Upendra Dhonde, a scientist with the Central Groundwater Board, witnessed his borewell in Ravet dry up after a surge in new borewell construction. Bengaluru Water Crisis: BWSSB Fines 22 Families for Wasting Drinking Water.

Major Dams' Water Levels Cause for Concern

Adding to the distress, the water storage levels in Pune's four major dams - Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar, and Varasgaon—stand at 60.48%. The Ujjani dam, serving the Solapur district, has hit a critical low with 0% water storage. Blood Transfusion Error: Two Patients in Critical Condition After Receiving Wrong Blood Types at Pune's Aundh District Hospital, Probe Underway.

Call for Conservation Amid Drought Declaration

The state government's declaration of a drought, including parts of Pune district, has led to calls for water conservation. Shweta Kurhade, an executive engineer with the irrigation department, described the situation as grim. Residents are urged to minimize water play during festivals and reduce wastage, as civic activists point to the excessive water use in rain dances and pool parties.

