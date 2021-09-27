Patna, Sep 27 (PTI) JD(U) candidate Rozina Nazish was on Monday elected to the Bihar legislative council from the seat which fell vacant upon the death of her husband a few months ago.

Nazish was declared elected unopposed and handed over the certificate by Patna Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal in presence of senior JD(U) leaders and ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Ashok Choudhary.

Nazish, 47, lost her husband Tanveer Akhtar, a JD(U) MLC himself, to COVID -19 in May this year.

Her candidature, in the by-election, was backed by all the NDA partners – the BJP, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party.

She had filed her nomination papers last week, becoming the only candidate to do so for the by-election.

