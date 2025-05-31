Patna (Bihar) [India], May 31 (ANI): JDU leader Rajeev Ranjan Prasad assumed office as the Vice Chairman of the Bihar State Commission for Development of Upper Castes on Saturday.

"Based on data from the Caste Survey, we believe the challenges during this Commission's tenure will be met with timely recommendations to the state government, and its role will be crucial. The responsibility lies with the newly nominated members of the Commission, who are all capable individuals entrusted by the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. Many good people have been appointed to various commissions, and work will progress across all fronts..." Prasad told ANI.

Also Read | Espionage Case: Delhi Police Arrests Brother of Man Who Supplied SIM Cards to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives for Spying Activities.

He further stated that the Commission continued to be dedicated to upper caste development and added that, with the caste survey data, its role had become more important.

"This continues to be the only commission dedicated to upper caste development. Following the Centre's decision on EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), the state government also implemented it. With the Caste Survey data and these developments, the Commission's role becomes even more important..." he added.

Also Read | Chennai: Assistant Director Rajakumaran Kidnapped and Assaulted Over Personal Relationship, 5 Arrested.

Earlier on May 30, ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mahachandra Prasad Singh was appointed as the Chairman of the Commission.

The Bihar General Administration Department issued the official notification on Thursday. Singh has been appointed for a three-year term.

The move comes at a time when the state is witnessing significant political realignments. Former Union Minister and ex-JD(U) leader Ram Chandra Prasad Singh recently merged his political outfit Aap Sabki Awaz (ASA) with the Jan Suraaj Party led by Prashant Kishor. Singh had left the JD(U) in 2023, joined the BJP, and later launched his own party in 2024, announcing plans to contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held later this year. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, is aiming to retain power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is preparing to challenge the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)