New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced scheduled for July 3 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to officials at IIT-Kharagpur, the institute which is conducting the exam this year.

"Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 3 stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time," an official said.

JEE-Advanced is an exam for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology.

While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for the JEE-Advanced. PTI GJS

