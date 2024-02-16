Ranchi, Feb 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday said he expected that the new Champai Soren government in the state would concentrate on maintaining law and order in the state.

Soon after administering the oath of office and secrecy to eight ministers in the new JMM-led coalition in the state, the governor reiterated that his prime concern was law and order.

“My first expectation from the government is that it should concentrate on law and order, the gangsters and their gang leaders and they should be controlled. They should not be allowed to take the law into their hands,” Radhakrishnan, who has repeatedly expressed concern over deteriorating law and order in the state, said.

He expressed hope that the Champai Soren government will focus on these issues.

Apart from law and order, the governor said, the new government should accord priority to imparting good education to the youth in the state.

“Preliminary education is improving. We will also have to concentrate on higher education. The recruitment (on vacant posts of teachers) has to be done,” he said.

The governor added that he has repeatedly been requesting the government to create one special Jharkhand Public Service Commission for recruiting the teaching and non-teaching staff for universities.

“Through that we have to recruit the right people based on merit so that the next 30 years will be taken care of for the youngsters,” he said.

Earlier, the governor administered the oath of office and secrecy to eight ministers who were inducted into the new JMM-led coalition government at Raj Bhavan.

The new faces in the 11-member cabinet are JMM's Chaibasa MLA Deepak Birua and Basant Soren, the youngest son of the JMM supremo Shibu Soren and younger brother of jailed former Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Earlier on February two, 67-year-old Champai Soren was sworn in as the 12th chief minister of the state, while senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers.

JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31, shortly after he resigned as the chief minister.

