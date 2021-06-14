Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Jun 14 (PTI) The Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) has rendered help to three orphaned kids of Ramgarh district who lost their parents in the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

The district administration has identified three children of a poor labourer family including a girl child below 10-years old who were orphaned during the pandemic after losing both their mother and father.

JHALSA extended helping hands to them under 'Shishu Pariyojana' aimed at helping orphaned kids due to the pandemic by uniting them with willing relatives or by rehabilitating them in accordance with the existing laws and support the orphaned children with food, clothes, shelter till such objectives are met.

As part of 'Shishu Pariyojna' Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of Jharkhand High Court and his wife Vandana Singh on Saturday visited Barlong village under sadar block of the district and met the three orphaned children and provided them Rs 10,000 as interim relief and Rs 2,000 to each as sponsorship scheme other than grocery and essential items, said DLSA (District Legal Service Authority) secretary, Dilip Tirkey in Ramgarh.

Tirkey said during his visit to orphaned children's home Justice Alpesh Kumar Singh who is also the executive chairman of Jharkhand Legal Services Authority asked authorities to ensure benefits to orphaned children under central as well as state government schemes in accordance with existing laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)