Lucknow/Jhansi (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Hours after a fire claimed the lives of at least 10 newborn children in Jhansi district, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the parents of the deceased, an official said.

A statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the incident that took place in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Newborns in Jhansi Medical College Fire, Says 'Heart-Wrenching Incident, Every Possible Effort Being Made for Relief and Rescue'.

"On the instructions of the chief minister, an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each is being provided to the parents of the newborn babies, who died untimely in the incident, and Rs 50,000 each to the family members of the injured from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the statement said.

As soon as the information about the incident was received late Friday night, the chief minister sent Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and Principal Secretary Health to the spot overnight, the statement added.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of 4.2 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Mahesana; No Casualties or Loss of Property Reported.

The chief minister kept getting information from the spot every moment throughout the night. He also kept an eye on the TV, the statement said.

The chief minister has directed the Divisional Commissioner and DIG of Jhansi to submit a report regarding the incident within 12 hours, the statement added.

At least 10 children died in the fire that engulfed the children's ward of the medical college as 16 others injured battled for life on Saturday.

District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Kumar told reporters that the fire broke out around 10.45 pm on Friday in the NICU of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

The children, who were in the outer part of the NICU, were rescued along with some of those who were in the interior part.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI on Saturday, "As many as 10 newborn children have died in the incident. 16 children are undergoing treatment in other wards of the Jhansi Medical College. The children, who were three to four days old have been kept on a warmer."

He added that the the incident took place due to electrical short circuit and assured that strict action would be initiated against those found guilty.

In the early hours of Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sudha Singh told reporters that the 16 injured children are being treated and efforts are underway to save their lives.

All the doctors are available for them along with adequate medical facilities, she added.

Singh said that while 10 children died, others were either rescued or found injured.

There were also inputs that some parents took their kids home after the fire erupted in the NICU, she added.

The SSP said the police were making efforts to verify the tally of the children, who were in the NICU and their current status.

"The medical college has informed that 52 to 54 children were admitted at the time of the incident. 10 of them have died, 16 are undergoing treatment while verification for others is ongoing," she added.

The rescue operation in the NICU was complete, she said around 1 am.

The state-run medical college started services in 1968 and is one of the largest government hospitals in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)