Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Apr 15 (PTI) Security forces have demolished 11 bunkers of Maoists and seized seven improvised explosives devices (IED) planted by the red rebels in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, a senior police officer said.

CRPF and Jharkhand Police, during a joint operation, detected two IEDs in a forest area near Bakrabeda village under the jurisdiction of Tonto police station on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said, adding the explosives were defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Also Read | 'Hijab Removed, Threatened, Filmed': Woman and Male Colleague Assaulted by Mob Over Interfaith Association in Muzaffarnagar; 6 Arrested, Police Continue Search.

On Monday, the security personnel detected five IEDs planted in a forest trail near Babudera village in Jaraikela police station area by the Maoists, he said, adding the explosives were defused.

They also demolished 11 bunkers of the Maoists in the area, the SP added.

Also Read | Kerala HC on Maintenance to Wife: Private Agreements Cannot Permanently Bar a Woman from Claiming Maintenance, Even After Divorce, Says High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)