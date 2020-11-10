Ranchi, Nov 10: BJP candidates were leading in bypolls to Dumka and Bermo assembly seats in Jharkhand, as per early trends. BJP candidate Lois Marandi was leading over his nearest rival Basant Soren of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by over 7,938 votes in the Dumka seat, as per the ECI website.

Also Read | Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings to Begin Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart.

In the Bermo Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Yogeshwar Mahto "Batul" was leading over his nearest rival Kumar Jaimangal (Anup Singh) of the Indian National Congress by a 455 votes. Assembly Bypoll Results 2020 Live News Updates From Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand, Nagaland.

By-election to the Dumka seat was necessitated as Chief Minister Heman Soren vacated the seat and retained the Barhait constituency.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020: Early Trends Show BJP Leading in 8 Seats.

By-election to the Berma seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)