Micromax In 1b pre-bookings will officially commence today at 12 noon via Flipkart. Micromax, the Indian smartphone maker officially launched its In series smartphones in the country last week. Micromax In series comprises of In Note 1 & In 1b devices. Micromax In 1b costs Rs 6,999 for the 2GB & 32GB configuration & Rs 7,999 for the 4GB & 64GB model. The phone will be up for the grabs today via Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020. Micromax In Note 1 & Micromax In 1B Launched, India Prices Start From Rs 6,999.

In terms of specifications, In 1b smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display.

Micromax In 1b (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The New Indian is all up for grabs. IN 1b Pre-Booking will start from 10th Nov, 12 Noon in the #BigDiwaliSale on @Flipkart. Go #INForIndia at just INR 6999 (2+32GB) and INR 7999 (4+64GB). Click here to know more: https://t.co/ZYoQnm7z21. #INMobiles #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/28NUQqBxrl

— Micromax India (@Micromax__India) November 9, 2020

The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & up to 64GB of internal storage. For optics, the smartphone gets a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP main lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP shooter for clicking selfies & video calls.

Micromax In 1b (Photo Credits; Micromax India)

Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10 operating system. The device will be available in three colour options - Blue, Green & Purple. The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging & reverse charging support. The device gets connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a rear fingerprint sensor.

