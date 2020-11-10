New Delhi, November 10: The assembly bypoll results 2020 from 56 constituencies, spread across 11 states, would be declared today by the Election Commission of India. The counting of votes has begun at 8:00 am for all the Vidhan Sabha segments where the bye-elections were held. Stay tuned here for the trends and live news updates of Assembly bypoll results 2020 from Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand and Nagaland. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

Results Update: BJP has been declared winner from RR Nagar Sira seats of Karnataka. The Biju Janata Dal is ahead in the two bypoll seats of Odisha. In Jharkhand, the Congress has won Bermo, whereas, the JMM has retained Dumka. In Nagaland, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate has won Southern Angami-1 seat, whereas, an independent candidate bagged Pungro Khipire.

In Karnataka, the two Vidhan Sabha seats of Sira and RR Nagar went to polls. The bye-elections were necessitated due to the disqualification of incumbent MLAs who had switched from the Congress to the BJP last year. According to Election Commission, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in RR Nagar and Sira Assembly seats.

From RR Nagar, the BJP fielded N Munirathna -- who was disqualified last year for crossing over from the Congress to the saffron camp. The Congress candidate from the seat is H Kusuma. In Sira, the BJP gave the ticket to Dr Rajesh Gowda to take on Congress' TB Jayachandra.

In Odisha, bypolls were held in Balasore and Tirtol seats. The BJP had fielded Manas Kumar Dutta, the son of late MLA Madan Mohan Dutta, from Balasore. Swarup Das was the BJD candidate from the seat and the Congress had issued the ticket to Mamata Kundu.

From Titrol, he BJD had fielded Bijay Shankar Das, the son of Bishnu Charan Das, whereas, the Congress nominated Himansu Bhusan Mallick. Rajkishore Behera was the BJP candidate. The BJD candidates are leading over their nearest BJP rivals in both Balasore and Tirtol assembly seats.

In Nagaland, the two bypolls assembly seats - Southern Angami-I in Kohima and Pungro-Kiphire in Kiphire district - fell vacant after the deaths of the sitting MLAs Vikho-o Yhoshu and T Torechu.

From Southern Angami-1 seat, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominated Medo Yhokha, whereas, the opposition NPF fielded Kikovi Kirha. Independent candidate Sayreville Peter Zashumo was also in the race.

From Pungro-Kiphire seat, Khaseo Anar of the Congress, Lirimong Sangtam of the BJP and independent candidates K Shellumthong, T Yangseo Sangtam and Kiusumew Yimchunger were in the fray. According to Election Commission, independent candidates are leading on Southern Angami-I and Pungro-Kiphire assembly seats.

In Jharkhand, the bypolls were held in Dumka and Bermo constituencies. IN the latter, the by-election was necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the death of sitting MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh. Dumka, however, required a bypoll after Chief Minister Hemant Soren vacated the seat and decided to retain Barhait -- the second constituency he had won in the assembly polls last year.

In Bermo, the prime contest in the bypoll was between Jaimangal alias Anup Singh of the Congress and Yogeshwar Mahato of the BJP. In Dumka, Soren's younger brother Basant Soren and former cabinet minister Lois Marandi of the BJP clashed in the by-election contest. BJP candidate Lois Marandi is leading in the bypoll to Dumka Assembly constituency while Congress' Anup Singh was ahead in Bermo constituency.

