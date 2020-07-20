Ranchi, Jul 20 (PTI) Four COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Jharkhand on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 53, while 178 new cases pushed the caseload to 5,777, a government bulletin said.

All the four deceased were from East Singhbhum district, the bulletin said.

There are 2,889 active cases in the state as 2,835 people have recovered, including 117 people discharged on Monday.

The mortality rate is 0.85 per cent while the recovery rate is 49.07 per cent, according to the bulletin.

