Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): A woman journalist on Thursday sustained gunshot injuries following a 'suspected' brawl with her husband near the Ratu Police Station in Ranchi, officials said.

According to the police, prima facie, the firing incident emerged following an alleged fight between the husband-wife duo.

The woman was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

"A woman journalist sustained bullet injuries. She is undergoing medical treatment at RIMS, Ranchi. The husband will be investigated to know whether the victim shot herself or the man fired at the woman," Naushad Alam, SP Ranchi Rural said.

The reason behind the brawl is yet to be ascertained.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

