India News | Jharkhand Government Declares Closure of Its Offices, Schools Till 2.30 Pm on Pran Pratishtha Day Tomorrow

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Jharkhand government has declared a holiday for all government schools and offices till 2:30 pm on Shri Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony day on Monday.

Taking to 'X' Chief Minister's Office said, "On the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Lord Ram in his child form in Ayodhya tomorrow on January 22, 2024, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the Chief Secretary to keep all the government offices closed till 2:30 pm and government schools closed for the whole day."

A circular issued by the state government dated January 21 read that on the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Lord Ram on January 22 all government offices, public banks will remain closed till 2:30 pm.

Earlier, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Goa, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra, and union territories including Puducherry and Chandigarh declared a holiday to mark the mega ceremony.