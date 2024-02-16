Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 16 (ANI): Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday urged the Champai Soren-led state government to pay attention to the law and order situation in the state.

"This government should pay attention to law and order. The gangs and their leaders should be put under tight control in the state," Governor Radhakrishnan told reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, where eight leaders from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress leaders took oath as ministers, was held Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Also Read | India and Colombia Sign MoU on Sharing Open-Sourced Digital Public Infrastructures.

"They should not be allowed to take law & order into their hands. My second expectation (from the present government) is to give good education to the youths of Jharkhand," Radhakrishnan added.

JMM leaders Mithilesh Kumar Thakur, Basant Soren - JMM leader and brother of former CM Hemant Soren, Hafizul Hasan, Bebi Devi, Deepak Birua, Congress' Rameshwar Oraon, Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh took oath as ministers.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal ED Summons: Delhi CM Likely To Appear Before Court on February 17 in Case of Evading Enforcement Directorate Summons.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said, "Today the expansion of the cabinet has been done and responsibilities will be given to all the ministers, then will take the work forward."

The newly inducted state minister Banna Gupta said that the public has a lot of expectations from the current government.

"The government was working consistently under the leadership of Hemant Soren and we will keep working in the same way under the leadership of our present CM (Champai Soren)," Banna Gupta told ANI.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hasan alleged that the current political situation in the state is the product of the Central government's "dictatorship".

"Today the oath we have taken is an 'oath of sorrow'. Our leader is jailed and we are taking oath. This situation has arisen because of the dictatorship of the central government," Hasan said.

Another newly inducted Jharkhand Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur said that the government will fulfil the vision of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha president Shibu Soren.

"We will fulfil all the promises made to the public. We will fulfil the vision of Shibu Soren," Mithilesh Kumar Thakur said.

JMM leader Champai Soren, 67, was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of the state on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)