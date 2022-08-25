Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 25 (ANI): Jharkhand Raj Bhavan has received the opinion of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Chief Minister Hemant Soren's office of profit matter. The letter in this regard was received by Jharkhand Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The hearing in the Hemant Soren mine leasing case, in which the BJP has accused him of extending himself a mining lease and sought his disqualification as an MLA, was concluded in the ECI on Monday.

Also Read | Union Home Minister Amit Shah Will Chair a High-level Meeting at 3 Pm Today on Issues … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The Election Commission on Tuesday sent its opinion to Jharkhand Governor which was received by Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed to ANI that the letter by ECI was received by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais office, but details of the ECI opinion can't be revealed as it is sent in a sealed cover.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Security Breach in Punjab: Supreme Court Committee Finds Ferozepur SSP Failed To Discharge His Duty.

On August 12, the legal team of Soren concluded its arguments before the Election Commission following which the BJP -- the petitioner in the case -- gave a rejoinder. On August 18, the two sides submitted their written submissions to the poll panel.

On Thursday Nishikant Dubey, BJP Member of Parliament from Godda, Jharkhand, tweeted that the letter from the ECI has reached the Raj Bhavan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)